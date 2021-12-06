Pope Francis led Holy Mass in the main hall of the Megaron Athens Concert Hall | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Pope Francis led a Holy Mass in the central "Christos Lambrakis Hall" of the Megaron Athens Concert Hall on Sunday.

The mass was attended by 800-900 Catholics from all areas of Greece in the central hall, while another 2,500 people were gathered in other halls of the Megaron.

"On this second Sunday of the Presence, the Word of God presents to us the figure of Saint John the Baptist. The Gospel emphasises two aspects: the place where it is located, the desert, and the content of its message, the conversion. Desert and conversion: this is what the today's Gospel insists on, and this great persistence makes us understand that these words concern us directly. Let's accept both," the pope said in his speech.