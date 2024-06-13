Poor election results sparks brings Androulakis leadership into question - iefimerida.gr

In the aftermath of European election results, PASOK member Odysseas Konstantinopoulos has sparked a leadership debate within the party, questioning Nikos Androulakis’s current role. The political landscape within PASOK is now active with numerous potential candidates positioning themselves for leadership.

Despite not having leadership aspirations himself, Konstantinopoulos’s move has prompted others to consider or be urged to run. Figures such as Pavlos Geroulanos, Michalis Katrinis, Manolis Christodoulakis, Nadia Giannakopoulou, Milena Apostolaki, Pavlos Christidis, and Haris Doukas are among those mentioned.

The internal dynamics of the party, which presently favor Androulakis, may influence the pace of these developments. Konstantinopoulos, a former close collaborator of Androulakis, has suggested an acceleration of the leadership election process, initially planned for October 2025, to be completed by the end of this year.

In a letter, Konstantinopoulos reflects on PASOK’s failure to secure the second position in the European elections and calls for a robust reboot of the party. He urges for an immediate meeting of the party’s organs within the next week to set a new timetable for the leadership election and subsequent congress.

Nikos Androulakis has rejected this proposal, with an official statement from the party headquarters affirming the adherence to the constitutionally scheduled timetable. This stance has been met with criticism from some party members, who warn against actions that could lead to internal division and undermine the progress made by the party in recent years.

By Angelos Moschovas