Police use tear gas with protesters at Israeli embassy during rally - iefimerida.gr

Anti-riot police clashed with protesters as they approached the Embassy of Israel in Athens on Wednesday night.

Police used tear gas and flash grenades as the Communist Party of Greece and other groups arrived at the embassy, having started a long march at Syntagma Squire earlier in the evening, calling for freedom for Palestine.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Traffic on several roads in central Athens were closed by traffic police, including Vassilissis Sofias.

Meanwhile, a group of Israel supporters gathered outside the embassy, holding Israeli flags and photographs of people they said have been abducted by Hamas forces in Israel.