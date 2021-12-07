 Police arrest nine in Thessaloniki after scuffles | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
Police arrest nine in Thessaloniki after scuffles

Photograph: EUROKINISSI
The Hellenic Police made nine arrests for scuffles that broke out in the centre of Thessaloniki after the end of the march for the 13th anniversary since the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was shot dead by a police officer in 2008.

All those arrested for Monday night's incidents are men, aged 19 to 27 years old, while among them are two Cypriots and a Lithuanian. They face charges of disturbing the peace, exercising violence against officials, disobedience, as well as for violations of the law on weapons and flares.

They will be taken before a public prosecutor.

