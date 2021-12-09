 PNO seamen's union calls 48-hour strike on December 10 | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

PNO seamen's union calls 48-hour strike on December 10

apergia
Photograph: Takis Sagias / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Panhellenic Seamen's Federation announced a 48-hour sailors' strike for all categories of ships, starting at 00:01 on Friday and ending at midnight on Saturday.

PNO is demanding wage increases in the collective bargaining agreements for 2020-2021 and solutions to problems relating to social insurance, pensions, education, unemployment, undeclared work and many others.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The union accuses the employer side of "stonewalling" and refusing to improve its "negative position" or offer real wage increases to seamen.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ