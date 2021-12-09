PNO seamen's union calls 48-hour strike on December 10 | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The Panhellenic Seamen's Federation announced a 48-hour sailors' strike for all categories of ships, starting at 00:01 on Friday and ending at midnight on Saturday.

PNO is demanding wage increases in the collective bargaining agreements for 2020-2021 and solutions to problems relating to social insurance, pensions, education, unemployment, undeclared work and many others.

The union accuses the employer side of "stonewalling" and refusing to improve its "negative position" or offer real wage increases to seamen.