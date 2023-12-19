PM Mitsotakis welcomes students from Greek Muslim minority primary school - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed students from the Greek Muslim minority primary school at Kentavros village, Xanthi, to Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

With the premier, the children spoke about their school and their classes, their favorite sports, and life in their village. They also asked Mitsotakis if it would be possible for their school facilities to be enriched with an indoor sports arena and a physics lab.

Mitsotakis and Ecucation Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis handed out Christmas presents, while the children invited the prime minister to visit their village soon.