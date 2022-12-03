PM Mitsotakis: We honor the International Day of Disabled Persons with four targeted steps - iefimerida.gr

"We honor the International Day of Disabled Persons not with abstract slogans, but with four more targeted steps.

Thus, the application of the digital disability card, which has been operating since November 1, is generalized for all categories. A new employment program for 3,000 persons is also being launched with a subsidy for their salary and contributions. A digital training school for people with autism problems is being established. Also the pilot application of the 'Personal Assistant' program at home is being promoted nationwide, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in his post on social networks on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He pointed out that after the state's extraordinary financial aid, a few days ago the parliament passed the bill that improves the accessibility of products and services for people with disabilities. "And, already, the national digital disability portal, the electronic certification centers and the digital registry are operational," he added.