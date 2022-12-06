PM Mitsotakis visits Archbishop Anastasios of Albania - iefimerida.gr

The Western Balkans and Albania belong in the heart of Europe, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his meeting with Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durres and All Albania on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis congratulated the archbishop for his work in the country and said he was "a bridge of conciliation between the two countries and a support for the Greek ethnic minority," whom the premier had to postpone visiting due to weather.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The archbishop called on Mitsotakis to continue his reconciliation work in the Balkans and said he was "particularly happy to hear there is progress toward (EU) accession," since the request that Albania joins the European Union has been voiced over many years.