 PM Mitsotakis visits the Air Force's 115th Combat Wing in Chania, Crete - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis visits the Air Force's 115th Combat Wing in Chania, Crete

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit on Thursday to the home base of the Hellenic Air Force's 115th Combat Wing in Chania, Crete and inspected Viper and F-16 aircraft.

The premier was briefed on the mission, organisation and readiness of the Combat Wing, the upgrading of the aircraft and the overall strengthening of the Armed Forces. "It is an important upgrade for the Air Force, a very important programme which, in combination with other investments, I believe now provide us with a long-term confidence that we have strengthened our detterence ability to a point where we are not intimidated by anyone", Mitsotakis said.

The premier made a special reference to the pilots and entire staff handling aircraft. He later paid a visit to the 343th Squadron, based at Eleusis, where he was welcomed by the pilots. Mitsotakis talked with the staff and exchanged wishes ahead of the New Year and thanked them for their valuable services.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by the chief of the Hellenic Airforce General Staff, Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias.

