PM Mitsotakis speaks on the phone with Antony Blinken; discuss developments in the Middle East - iefimerida.gr

PM Mitsotakis speaks on the phone with Antony Blinken; discuss developments in the Middle East

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

According to government sources, Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's position for the condemnation of Hamas' terrorism and Israel's right to self defence. He also expressed his concern for the protection of the civilians in the Gaza Strip, noting that humanitarian ceasefires should exist as well as a continuous flow of the necessary humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

