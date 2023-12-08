PM Mitsotakis' schedule on Fri: Thessaly Region, Netherlands - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a visit to the Thessaly Region on Friday and meet with mayors and community presidents in coastal areas.

He will also speak at the inauguration of an irrigation project at the eastern section of the Karditsa prefecture, drawing water from Smokovo Lake, and will visit Metamorfossi in the area of Karditsa proper.

The PM is then scheduled to fly to The Hague, where he will meet with the Netherlands' interim prime minister Mark Rutte at 18:50 (Athens time). Their meeting will be followed by extended talks between the Greek and Dutch delegations.