PM Mitsotakis: Relations between Greece and Latin America and Caribbean to become more and more fruitful - iefimerida.gr

PM Mitsotakis: Relations between Greece and Latin America and Caribbean to become more and more fruitful

The relations between Greece and Latin America and the Caribbean "have strong roots in the past, are blooming in the present and will become more and more fruitful in the future" Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said addressing the "Latin America and Caribbean Day" event via a video-recorded message on Monday.

The strong Greek communities that are spread throughout the continent and our common focus on the same values: the democracy, national independence and inviolability of the borders, is the backbone of these relations, Mitsotakis explained.

The prime minister said that Greece is already cooperating with the countries of the area at the international organisations and bodies as the United Nations and in ancient civilisations forum.

Mitsotakis also expressed his wish to visit the area and referred to Deputy FM Andreas Katsaniotis recent visit to Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Mexico in the first, after 25 years, conference of the Greek communities of the South America.

"The Greek expatriates honour both their countries while on the other hand the Greek government is facilitating them via its Consulates" Mitsotakis said.

