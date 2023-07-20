 PM Mitsotakis postpones Kalamata visit, cancels attendance at migration and dev't conference - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis postpones Kalamata visit, cancels attendance at migration and dev't conference

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Kalamata, SW Peloponnese, scheduled for Friday will be postponed due to the fire emergency in Greece.

In addition, the premier will not be attending the International Conference on Migration and Development in Rome, scheduled on Sunday (July 23).

The announcement was made after the PM paid a visit to the Crisis Coordination Center, where he was briefed on developments in firefighting efforts.

