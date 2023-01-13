PM Mitsotakis at New Democracy event in Komotini: 'Our national & European borders will remain protected' - iefimerida.gr

A harmonious coexistence of Greek citizens of different religions has been achieved in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, speaking at a New Democracy event held at Komotini Concert Hall.

Citizens "refuse to become a helpless pawn on the chessboard of discord, as sought by some just outside of our borders," he noted.

On the weekend of Ash Monday 2020, he said, "when the massive attempt to instrumentalize people took place, you held our borders impregnable," he observed, before adding how "that experience was also a message to those who opposed the defensive fence that will soon be extended along the Evros border."

Türkiye's government "is unfortunately going on a provocation spree, poisoning mainly its own citizens," he observed, "sinking into international isolation."

"No one can rewrite history," he noted, while "we oppose aggression with readiness, loyal to International Law, the Law of the Sea and the Lausanne Treaty. We keep our doors shut against threats, but always remain open to fruitful contacts."

Continuing, the premier said that "we are a force of peace, of responsibility and of legitimacy. We are always ready to have a dialogue with Türkiye, but there is no dialogue with the absurd."

In this context, "our national and European borders will remain protected," he underlined.

"Let's also send a shout-out to the southwestern tip of the country, where Greece is exploiting its natural energy wealth for the first time," he added.

"A strong Greece means a strong Thrace, and a strong Thrace means a strong Greece," the prime minister highlighted.

Apart from Greece-Türkiye relations, Mitsotakis mentioned his confidence that his ruling New Democracy party will win the upcoming national elections in 2023, and that his government's second term will focus on better wages and a policy that prioritizes the national health system.