PM Mitsotakis in Mytilini: ND choice of candidate for North Aegean governor 'justified by results' - iefimerida.gr

PM Mitsotakis in Mytilini: ND choice of candidate for North Aegean governor 'justified by results'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a brief visit to Mytilini on Monday to express support for ruling New Democracy's candidate in the North Aegean Region governor candidate Alkiviadis Stefanis, who led in the local elections on Sunday.

Stefanis will proceed to the runoff elections on October 15, having failed to reach the required 43%. He received 39.9% over the current regional governor Konstantinos Moutzouris (33.81%).

Mitsotakis - who flew to Lesvos island directly after attending a trilateral meeting in Varna with Bulgaria and Romania - said the party's choice for the region may have appeared difficult at the start, but was justified by the results.

