PM Mitsotakis meets with counterparts of Armenia, Georgia during Granada summit - iefimerida.gr

PM Mitsotakis meets with counterparts of Armenia, Georgia during Granada summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met separately with his counterparts of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday, in the context of the European Political Community Summit in Granada.

With the prime minister of Armenia, Mitsotakis discussed developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and conveyed Greece's full solidarity and support to the Armenian people, said Greek goverment sources. MItsotakis reiterated Greece's readiness to support Armenia, both bilaterally and also within the EU, sources added.

Mitsotakis also invited Pashinyan to visit Athens.

In his meeting with the prime minister of Georgia, Mitsotakis discussed Tbilisi's prospective European accession, which Greece supports, and the boosting of bilateral relations.

