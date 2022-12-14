PM Mitsotakis meets with counterparts of Thailand and Vietnam during EU-ASEAN summit - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met separately with his counterparts of Thailand and Vietnam on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN summit held in Brussels, said Greek government sources.

With Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Mitsotakis formalized an agreement between the two countries on the mutual exemption of diplomatic passports from obligatory entry visas.

With the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Greek premier discussed the potential for development in the fields of tourism, energy and infrastructure.