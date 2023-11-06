PM Mitsotakis to meet with European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with President of the European Investment Bank Group, Werner Hoyer, at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Maximos Mansion.
It will be followed by the signing of a loan agreement between the European Investment Bank and the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) for the 'smart meters' program, added the prime minster's press office.
