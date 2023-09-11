PM Mitsotakis to meet with EU officials on Tuesday over aid following devastating floods - iefimerida.gr

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/M. Aroni) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will fly to Strasbourg on Tuesday with a delegation of ministers to meet with European Union officials for emergency aid following the deadly floods in Greece.

At 09:30 (local time), Mitsotakis will meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

At 10:30, Mitsotakis will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on support for the repercussions of the 'Daniel' weather phenomenon. The meeting between them will be followed by expanded talks. The Greek government team includes the ministers of National Economy & Finance, Infrastructure & Transport, Agricultural Development & Food, and the alternate and deputy ministers of National Economy & Finance.

In statements on Monday, Metsola said that during her meeting with Mitsotakis she will reiterate the European Parliament's solidarity to Greece and its people.

At the start of the Europarliament's plenary meeting, Metsola said "we shall continue to talk about the EU's assistance. Our heart lies with all those whose lives and assets were destroyed this summer and we underline that the EU's institutional organs will continue to support the countries in need."

She underlined that extreme weather has affected large swathes of Europe and created extensive damage, destruction, and deaths, while large fires and floods have affected Spain, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Italy. She noted that in Greece in particular, catastrophic floods have cost the lives of 15 people, following large fires in the country. The EU has already provided vital assistance to the countries and regions affected, and will continue to do what is necessary, she asserted.