PM Mitsotakis: Greece has proven it is a peace force, but also a force of self-confidence - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a double message on Epiphany Day from the island of Gavdos in a highly symbolic visit since he is the first prime minister to visit the island after Kostas Simitis in 1996 and only the second in history who makes such a visit.

"The first message concerns our government's commitment to supporting all the remote areas of our country," the prime minister underlined.

He added that the second message is broader and stated: "I want to repeat here from Gavdos that Greece does not accept suggestions on how to exercise its sovereignty and its sovereign rights. We have proven that we are a peace force, but at the same time we are also a self-confidence force. We know that based on International Law we can resolve any of our differences peacefully. We have also proven it by demarcating an Exclusive Economic Zone with Egypt and Italy. We also know that this is the path we must take in order to resolve any other differences we have with our neighbors."