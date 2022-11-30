PM Mitsotakis a factor of political instability in terms of elections, Tsipras asserts - iefimerida.gr

The dilemma which defines the national elections in 2023 "is whether justice can return to the country, or injustice and inequality be allowed to spread further," SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said during the party's political secretariat meeting on Wednesday.

Although the exact date of national elections in 2023 is uncertain, noted the main opposition party leader, there are certain things that are known and can be used to organize the party's electoral campaign and victory. The first is that "the country's vast majority is suffocating: purchasing power has diminished, and people's monthly wages run out in the first fortnight after payment." This affects both low-income earners as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, he stressed.

In addition, the government's loss of credibility is immense, he added, a fact that "is obvious to anyone who walks around and chats with plain people in the market and at work places."

Tsipras also said that "wiretapping has left an indelible mark on the government. Anyone who underestimates the impact of (…) issues relating to the rule of law and defending democracy is wrong."

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "now constitutes a factor of political instability, as the only likelihood of forming a government after elections and avoiding repeated electoral contests is that Syriza wins and a progressive government is formed," the main opposition leader said.

Syriza "will win the electoral battle," asserted Tsipras, as it is a party "with a realistic program that will improve everyday life for the great social majority."