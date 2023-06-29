PM Mitsotakis at European Council: Fighting human trafficking requires innovative policies - iefimerida.gr

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/N. Armenis) - Fighting human traffickers requires more innovative policies at European level, to prevent departures that endanger lives, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the European Council Summit on Thursday.

Speaking on the migration issue, government sources said, Mitsotakis also referred to Greece's successful reduction of migration flows, a result among others of the improvement of relationshis with Turkiye recently.

Mitsotakis was in Brussels to attend the leaders summit of the European People's Party and the two-day European Council meeting. Earlier he met at the European Parliament with its president Roberta Metsola.