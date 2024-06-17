PM Mitsotakis: EPP supporting Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president - iefimerida.gr

The European People's Party (EPP) will support the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday before the informal dinner of EU leaders began.

At statements following an earlier meeting by EPP and prior to joining the informal European Council meeting, Mitsotakis said that EU leaders will discuss the "the distribution of the important portfolios of responsibility for the next European cycle" that follows European elections. The EPP, he said, "comes to this negotiation as the winner of European elections and by right claims the continuation of the presidency of Ms Ursula von der Leyen for the presidency of the European Commission. Beyond that, of course, the issues we will discuss relate not only to the distribution of seats but also to the fundamental policies the European Commission will implement in the coming five years."

Referring to the political agenda EPP promoted during the preelection period, the Greek PM highlighted as topics the competitive ability of the European economy, migration, a joint defense policy, and the way in which the 'green' transition will not harm farmers and animal breeders in the end. "I am cautiously optimistic that we may be able to complete this discussion today and that we have positive news following the completion of the (European) Council," he added.