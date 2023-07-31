PM Mitsotakis endorses North Aegean governor candidacy of Alkiviadis Stefanis - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said former Hellenic Army General Staff chief Alkiviadis Stefanis was the best candidate for North Aegean Region governor, at an event on Lesvos on Monday.

Speaking at an event held about the candidacy, Mitsotakis said that Stefanis embodies all the characteristics required for this post, praising his effectiveness when he served as national defence deputy minister, and more recently as caretaker defence minister in-between two rounds of national elections.

Local governmnent elections in Greece, including for municipal and regional authorities, are scheduled for Sunday, October 8.