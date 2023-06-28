 PM Mitsotakis during FinMin visit: Optimism over goal of high growth ratesfor the Greek economy - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis during FinMin visit: Optimism over goal of high growth ratesfor the Greek economy

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης και ο ΥΠΟΙΚ Κωστής Χατζηδάκης
Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης και ο ΥΠΟΙΚ Κωστής Χατζηδάκης -Φωτογραφία: Γρ. Τύπου Πρωθυπουργού/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ
The first bill on the government's campaign commitments for 2024, with positive outcomes on citizens' incomes, will be tabled in Parliament soon, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday after meeting with the Finance Ministry leadership.

"We had a very productive discussion," Mitsotakis said after his first visit to a ministry at the start of his second term, and expressed optimism over the goal of high growth rates, which will lead to "the fundamental convergence with Europe." He also expressed optimism for the gradual transformation of the Greek economy's model, to become more productive, extroverted, and innovative.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Kostis Chatzidakis said that the optimism was based "on firm foundations set in the last four years."

The meeting included Alternate Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis, Deputy Ministers Haris Theocharis and Thanos Petralias, State Minister Akis Skertsos, and the head of the prime minister's economic office Alexis Patelis.

