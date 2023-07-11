PM Mitsotakis discusses continuing detention of Beleri with Albanian PM Rama - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the continuing detention of Himare Mayor Fredi Beleri with his counterpart of Albania Edi Rama on Tuesday, meeting on the sidelines of the two-day NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to Greek government sources, Mitsotakis pointed out that the issue needs to be resolved quite urgently, as it relates to the rule of law in the country.

The ethnic Greek politician Fredi Beleri won the mayoral race in Himare, southern Albania, on May 14, two days after he was detained on May 12 on allegations of bribing voters.