PM Mitsotakis, Defense Min. Panagiotopoulos to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the funeral in Tripoli on Thursday of one of two airmen who died in a Hellenic Air Force accident on Monday.

Flying Officer Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, 29, and Flight Lieutenant Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, were killed when their F-4 Phantom II jet crashed into the sea 25 miles south of the Andravida airport after taking off to carry a training flight. The base is home of the 338 Squadron of the 117 Combat Wing.

Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi on Friday will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister's press office said on Wednesday.