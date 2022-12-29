 PM Mitsotakis on death of legendary football player Pele - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis on death of legendary football player Pele

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, "was and will be the king of football," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet on his personal account, adding, "Goodbye, Pele".

The post includes a photo of Pele, considered the top football player of all times, celebrating his first goal in the game with Italy, at the finals in Mexico in 1970.

