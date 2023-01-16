PM Mitsotakis chairs meeting on reconstruction of northern Evia - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday chaired a meeting at the Maximos Mansion, during which the masterplan for the reconstruction of northern Evia was delivered and there was a symbolic start of the implementation phase of the project.

The head of the northern Evia reconstruction committee, Stavros Benos, presented the plan to the prime minister, representatives of local government and members of the sub-committee "Evia Afterwards", which will be responsible for monitoring the progress of the programme, the strategic plan for northern Evia.

"There is no doubt that this plan combined a bold look at the way we can imagine northern Evia with the expectations of local residents," Mitsotakis said, noting that the job of central government was now to monitor the implementation of this plan, while stressing that a great part of the work had been done and the milestones already set. "This essentially means central planning…. From the moment we speak publicly and present a plan, this means that we are and you are accountable to the citizens, those who have a direct interest, on how we will implement it," underlined the prime minister, who thanked Benos for his very good work.

The program includes 71 projects and actions with a budget of 389.8 million euros. Of these, 30 projects and actions have already started or been completed, and 41 will start by the end of 2023. All projects have secured financial resources.

The state's total investment for the reconstruction of N. Evia is close to 700 million euros, with 300 million euros allocated for the relief and immediate restoration actions after the 2021 summer wildfires, and another 390 million euros to finance the Evia project in its later stages.