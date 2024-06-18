PM Mitsotakis chairs meeting on accelerating public sector hirings - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on speeding up hiring procedures in the public sector held on Tuesday afternoon at Maximos Mansion.

Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios and Deputy Minister Paraskevi Charalambogianni presented proposals to simplify the processing of new applications reviewed by the Supreme Council for Personnel Selection (ASEP), the agency for public sector jobs.

The discussion focused on digitizing the current procedures to enable faster verification of applications by extracting data from services such as Ptyxia.gov.gr (a database for degrees) and Taxisnet (the tax platform). This would allow the immediate checkup on candidate qualifications and reduce the time ASEP needs to proceed to hiring.

Additionally, strategies to overcome bureaucratic obstacles delaying the filling of positions were discussed.