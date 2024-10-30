 PM Mitsotakis to chair cabinet meeting, attend events celebrating democracy on Thursday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

PM Mitsotakis to chair cabinet meeting, attend events celebrating democracy on Thursday

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης
Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting at 11:00 on Thursday at Maximos Mansion, during which ministers will present bills intended for Parliament approval.

In addition, PM Mitsotakis will meet with Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides at 16:00, at Maximos Mansion.

At 18:00, the premier will attend an event jointly held by the Presidency of the Republic and the Greek Parliament on "Strengthening democracy: 50 years since the Greek reratification of the European Convention on Human Rights and 75 years since the founding of the Council of Europe" at Zappeion Hall.

At 19:00, Mitsotakis will attend the opening of the international scientific conference of the Konstantinos G. Karamanlis Foundation in the suburb of Filothei, on "1974–2024: 50 years since the Greek transition to democracy: Democracy today".

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ