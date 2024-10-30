PM Mitsotakis to chair cabinet meeting, attend events celebrating democracy on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting at 11:00 on Thursday at Maximos Mansion, during which ministers will present bills intended for Parliament approval.

In addition, PM Mitsotakis will meet with Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides at 16:00, at Maximos Mansion.

At 18:00, the premier will attend an event jointly held by the Presidency of the Republic and the Greek Parliament on "Strengthening democracy: 50 years since the Greek reratification of the European Convention on Human Rights and 75 years since the founding of the Council of Europe" at Zappeion Hall.

At 19:00, Mitsotakis will attend the opening of the international scientific conference of the Konstantinos G. Karamanlis Foundation in the suburb of Filothei, on "1974–2024: 50 years since the Greek transition to democracy: Democracy today".