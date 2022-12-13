PM Mitsotakis to Brussels on Dec. 14-15 - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the EU-ASEAN commemorative summit in Brussels on Wednesday.
This is the first-ever summit between EU leaders and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking 45 years of diplomatic relations (1975-2022).
On Thursday, the Greek premier will participate in the summit of European People's Party (EPP) leaders, before attending the European Council meeting on the same day.
