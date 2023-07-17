PM Mitsotakis in Brussels being updated on firefighting efforts in Greece - iefimerida.gr

The state apparatus "is doing its best to respond to the wildfires as fast as is feasible and to contain damage to properties," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening from Brussels, where he is participating in the EU-CELAC summit.

He added that he is being updated constantly on the unfolding wildfires, and called on people to follow civil protection instructions at all times.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Our first priority is protecting people's lives, then their properties and the natural environment," he underlined, and said the state will compensate people for property damages.