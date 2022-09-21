PM Mitsotakis to be interviewed by Bloomberg on the sidelines of UN General Assembly mtg - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in New York since Monday to participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting (UNGA), which he will be addressing on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Greek premier is expected to meet with several officials, while he is also scheduled to be interviewed by Bloomberg News at 18:00 Athens time.

Also the same day, Mitsotakis will meet with representatives of Jewish organizations (including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee), King Abdullah II of Jordan, and President of Senegal Macky Sall, before attending a dinner by Greek organizations abroad.

In the evening, he will be joined by his spouse Mareva-Grabowski Mitsotaki at a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of international state leaders attending the 77th UNGA.