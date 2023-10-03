PM Mitsotakis to attend development events in Thessaloniki on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the signing of the agreement for the management, maintenance, and operation of the Thessaloniki Metro at 13:00 on Wednesday. The event will be held at the work area of the 'Agia Sofia' stop on the Thessaloniki Metro, his office said.

Earlier, the PM will visit the historic Ceramics Allatini factory, where he will present the development plan for the property.

At 19:00 on Wednesday, the premier will attend an event by Dimand development company that will present the urban redesign of the former Fix beer factory at the old port of Thessaloniki.