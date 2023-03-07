PM Mitsotakis asks shipping minister to increase security on ships, ahead of Orthodox Easter - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested that security measures be intensified at all coastal ferries and tourist vessels in view of the upcoming Orthodox Easter holidays, in a meeting with Shipping & Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis on Tuesday.

Coastal ferries and ships carrying up to 25 passengers include regular inspections in addition to emergency inspections, noted minister Plakiotakis.

Apart from the ministry's control center - which can respond instantly to any emergency or complaint by default - there are also 62 local control centers throughout the country, he added.

Plakiotakis said that coastal ferries get inspected daily and extraordinarily, while inspections on seamen's working conditions will also be intensified.

Head of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice-Admiral Georgios Alexandrakis, accompanied Plakiotakis in the meeting with the prime minister.