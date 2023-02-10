 PM Mitsotakis and Egypt President Sisi discuss GRECY progress - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis and Egypt President Sisi discuss GRECY progress

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στη Σύνοδο Κορυφής στις Βρυξέλλες
Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στη Σύνοδο Κορυφής στις Βρυξέλλες / Φωτογραφία AP
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed progress in the Greek-Egyptian GREGY Interconnector project, in a telephone call held on Friday.

Apart from the cable that will connect European and African electrical systems, the two leaders talked about the disastrous, fatal earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, and the need for the immediate support of people affected there.

