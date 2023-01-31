PM Mitsotakis and Cyprus President to visit Mati on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and outgoing Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet at Maximos Mansion at 10:00 in the morning on Wednesday.

This meeting will be followed by the signing of an agreement by Greek Education & Religious Affairs Minister, Niki Kerameus, and Cyprus Minister of Education, Culture, Sport & Youth Office, Prodromos Prodromou.

Mitsotakis and Anastasiades will also be visiting the town of Mati, on Attica's eastern coast, to be briefed on the progress of the construction of a memorial park. The park commemorates the death of 103 people and the severe injury of 140 during wildfires in the area in July 2018, and is being built through a donation by the Republic of Cyprus.

