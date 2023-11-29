PM Mitsotakis addresses OKANA rehabilitation graduates on Wed. evening - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed 39 graduates of the social reintegration unit of OKANA, the Organization Against Drugs, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Wednesday evening.

The premier noted that the first most important step in this effort to help drug addicts is for the government to strenghten these programs.

The second step is vocational rehabilitation, he added, "and the great importance I attach to programs that the Public Employment Service can put in place, which will give you the opportunity to take exactly that next step, as a stable career path is a necessary condition to be able to continue these important steps of progress you have already made."

Finally, "the third most important aspect is to break the stigma and the prejudice, and to explain to our most suspicious fellow citizens that everyone is entitled to a second chance, as long as they want it."

Mitsotakis was welcomed by Health Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Deputy Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos, and OKANA President Thanassis Theocharis.