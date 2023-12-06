PM Mitsotakis to address parliament plenary on tax evasion bill Wed morning - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the Greek parliament plenary at 11:00 on Wednesday, during the debate on the National Economy & Finance Ministry's new bill on "Measures to restrict tax evasion", introducing new regulations for freelancers.

The bill will be tabled in plenary on Wednesday, following the completion of its last reading in the related parliamentary committee on Tuesday. According to the stances presented by party rapporteurs speaking in committee on Tuesday, it appears that only ruling New Democracy supports the bill in principle. Opposition parties have rejected it in principle but each will support specific articles.