PM Mitsotakis to address COP28 Convention in Dubai on Friday - iefimerida.gr

PM Mitsotakis to address COP28 Convention in Dubai on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai on Friday.

According to the official schedule, the Greek premier will speak at 14:00 - 14:15 (local time).

Later on Friday, a fireside chat is scheduled at 17:30 - 18:15 (local time) with Greek Minister for Environment & Energy Theodoros Skylakakis and Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Konstantinos Fragogiannis.

The Greek premier will also attend two separate events at COP28's Greek Pavilion, including one with US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry, and another with UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Sultan Al Jaber.

The event with Kerry relates to the 9th 'Our Ocean Conference', which Greece is hosting in 2024.

The event with Sultan Al Jaber will reveal the next Greek island to be included in the GR-Eco Islands sustainability program, following the islands of Astypalea and Halki.

