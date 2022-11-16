PM Mitsotakis to address conference on UNESCO World Heritage Convention anniversary - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver an address at the international conference "The Next 50: The Future of World Heritage in Challenging Times, Enhancing Resilience and Sustainability" at Delphi on Thursday.

The two-day conference is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports with UNESCO, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention's adoption in 1972. UNESCO said on its related page that the aim of the conference is "to present critical factors of our times that affect cultural and natural monuments, worldwide, and the potential of the World Heritage Convention to contribute to their identification and mitigation," and to focus mainly on climate change and sustainable tourism.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mitsotakis' address is scheduled for 11:00 am. Before that, he will chair a meeting in nearby Amfissa with officials of local government and represenatives of agencies.