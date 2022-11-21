 PM Mitsotakis to Achaia region on Tuesday & Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

PM Mitsotakis to Achaia region on Tuesday & Wednesday

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης
Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης / Φωτογραφία: INTIME NEWS -ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the regional unit of Achaia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at the city of Aigio, he will visit infrastructural works in the area, before heading to Kato Achaia. At 19:30, he will speak at the Royal Patras multispace.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis will visit the headquarters of the Western Greece Regional Unit in the city of Patras for the presentation of a Patras 2030 city plan.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

At 13:30, the prime minister will give a press conference to local media.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ