PM Mitsotakis to Achaia region on Tuesday & Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the regional unit of Achaia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at the city of Aigio, he will visit infrastructural works in the area, before heading to Kato Achaia. At 19:30, he will speak at the Royal Patras multispace.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis will visit the headquarters of the Western Greece Regional Unit in the city of Patras for the presentation of a Patras 2030 city plan.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

At 13:30, the prime minister will give a press conference to local media.