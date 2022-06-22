Plevris: National Health System not under pressure from Covid, nor expected to be during the summer - iefimerida.gr

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday said the increase of COVID-19 cases in Greece "made sense and was to be expected" in an interview with the public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday.

This was not only due to the lifting of the protection measures but also because the coronavirus comes in waves, he said, adding that the government is always monitoring the course of every wave.

Wherever there was a Covid wave in the summer, that wave was milder than those that preceded it, Plevris noted. While there were many infections, as was the case in Greece, these did not lead to the corresponding hospital admissions or very serious cases.

When cases rise there is also an increase in hospital admissions, he added, but this rise was fully managed. The national health system was not under pressure from the coronavirus nor expected to be under pressure in the summer months, Plevris said.