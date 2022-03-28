Plevris: All measures suspended by the summer will be re-examined in September - iefimerida.gr

All measures for the pandemic that are suspended by the summer will be re-examined again in September, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Monday speaking to ANT1 TV.

"We are not talking of an abolition but a suspension based on the epidemiological picture and the summer," Plevris explained.

He also said that there was concern that the coronavirus may return stronger in September and noted that the number of cases remained high but this was not reflected in hospital admissions. Crucial to this outcome was the fact that almost 85 percent of adults and 90 percent of those aged over 60 were now vaccinated, he said, while announcing that the use of Pfizer antivirus pills for the treatment of COVID-19 has started on Monday.

Plevris also clarified that the vaccination certificate remains and what is being examined is whether access to areas can be allowed without showing a certificate but this will be discussed at the experts' committee and will depend on the epidemiological picture.

He reiterated that the fines for unvaccinated citizens over 60 will be suspended from April 15 until August 31 and will be re-examined in September.