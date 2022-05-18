Plevris: Face masks mandate lifted from June 1 to September 15 - iefimerida.gr

The mandate to wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces is lifted from June 1 through September 15, with some exceptions, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Wednesday.

Face masks are also no longer required on airplanes, and on transportation where seats are numbered, such as intercity trains and the country's long-distance KTEL coaches; the same applies to staff in these, it was noted.

However, face masks will still be required in all means of public transport (buses, trolleys, metro, tram and suburban railway trains), and in hospitals, healtn clinics and care facilities for the elderly.

As far as schools are concerned, Plevris said that the health ministry's committee of medical experts will decide on the matter next week.