Online platform registers 193,000 new appointments for Covid-19 booster shot overnight, e-ministry says | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A total of 193,000 appointments for the Covid-19 booster shot were made through the online platform "emvolio.gov.gr" from Friday night to 10:00 am on Saturday, according to data by the Ministry of Digital Governance.

At the same time period, another 8,300 appointments were made for the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination.

In an effort to boost vaccination rates among those aged over 60, the government instituted fines for people in the 60+ age group who have not had at least one vaccine or the appointment for one as of January 16. In addition, the vaccinations committee approved a request on Friday that shortens the interim period since the last vaccination from six to three months, in order to encourage people who have completed vaccination to get the booster shot.