Platform for appliance replacement subsidies now receiving applications - iefimerida.gr

The government's platform for subsidies to replace large household appliances (https://allazosyskevi.gov.gr/) has gone live as of Tuesday.

Those interested in replacing up to three appliances - air conditioners, fridges, or separate freezers - with more energy-efficient ones may apply online on specific dates related to the last digit of their tax code (AFM):

- On Tuesday, June 21, those ending in 1 or 2

- On Wednesday, June 22, those ending in 1, 2, 3 or 4

- On Thursday, June 23, those ending in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6

- On Friday, June 24, those ending in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 or 8 and

- On Saturday, June 25, those ending in all numbers (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 0).

The deadline is Tuesday, July 5, the Environment & Energy Ministry said.

All citizens are eligible, and subsidies range from 30% to 50% (or 135-710 euros per appliance), based on declared income criteria and additional bonus points for more vulnerable households. The government will not be subsidizing interest rates if buyers pay in installments, or transportation and instalment costs.

The old appliances will be picked up and recycled by the sellers.

Details on the subsidies are posted on the site above.