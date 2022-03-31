 Platform for 2021 income tax declarations opens - iefimerida.gr
The platform for filing 2021 income tax declarations opened on Thursday.

Upon entering the platform, taxpayers must confirm their personal and contact details.

About 6.4 million taxpayers are required to file tax declarations by the summer.

It should be noted that the solidarity levy for income from salaries of the private sector, business, real estate and dividends remains frozen.

The income tax that is due after the processing of tax returns can be paid in eight equal monthly installments, with the first at the end of July and the last on February 28, 2023.

