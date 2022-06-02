Plakiotakis calls for global help to free Greek ships held by Iran - iefimerida.gr

The continuing seizure by Iranian authorities of two Greek ships is "an unacceptable act, which violates any sense of law, disrupts the regulatory system of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and threatens the safety of navigation and world trade," Shipping & Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said on Thursday.

At a press briefing with Union of Greek Shipowners President Melina Travlos during a press conference to present the Posidonia shipping expo, Plakiotakis called on all states to take action to end this situation.

"The Law of the Sea is the foundation for every [shipping] activity, and a non-negotiable principle, not only for global shipping, but also for global prosperity," he noted.

On her side, Travlos said the situation was unprecedented, as "two ships with a Greek flag and their crews are being held hostage." She called on the international shipping community to "rise up in order for this story to end."

The two ships' crew are reportedly in good health and occasionally allowed to communicate with their relatives. "Delta Poseidon" has a crew of 25, including two Greeks, and "Prudent Warrior" has a crew of 23, including 8 Greeks and a Cypriot national. The ships were seized by Iranian naval forces on May 27.